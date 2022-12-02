Library program closes generation gap to help seniors

An innovative intergenerational program at the Margaret River Library has brought together local high school students and seniors looking to sharpen their skills in the digital world.
Over the last four weeks, Year 9 and 10 students from Margaret River Senior High School worked with Library staff and the Margaret River chapter of the University of the Third Age (U3A) to develop teaching plans to help seniors improve their use of smartphones, tablets and laptops.
"The students, or teachers, I should say, really took the time to understand the challenges I face online," said program participant, Julie St Clair-Bakers.
"The students have had so much energy, really listened to what I needed help with and were extremely considerate and respectful of everyone having different capabilities," she said.
The program was developed by the eSafety Commissioner and Be Connected, and gave the young locals a chance to build their own confidence by sharing their knowledge through teaching plans, and even homework assigned to their senior students.
MRSHS Senior School Engagement Program Coordinator Susan Buckland said the program had been a positive experience for all involved.
"I think sometimes people have preconceived ideas about teenagers or older people, and programs like this really break down those barriers and show that we can all learn from each other," Ms Buckland said.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River eServices Librarian, Ana Brawls, said the success of the program meant it would likely continue next year, and could be expanded into other community groups.
"The digital skills gap can be one that's hard to plug so a program like this that supports all ages to become digitally literate is very important for our community," Ms Brawls said.
"Programs like this not only increase seniors and young adults' confidence with their skills, they also have a visible impact on their wellbeing.
"The ability to share knowledge and learn in a safe, non-judgmental environment allows participants to feel included and connected. It was a positive experience for everyone involved." "
"The Young Mentors Program has really demonstrated that by bringing young people who have grown up surrounded by technology, together with those to whom it is a more recent development, is a really organic and community-oriented way of sharing skills and experiences."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
