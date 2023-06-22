'Beyond heartbreaking': Community rallies behind Busselton family

A South West family has been enveloped by support from their local community following a tragic backyard accident which left their four year old son with serious injuries.
The Bycroft family found themselves at the centre of a frightening fight for survival after young Vance Bycroft experienced what family friend Lauren Lane called 'a freak accident' while playing at a friend's house in February.
Ms Lane said Vance was initially taken to Busselton Hospital, but was soon airlifted to Perth Children's Hospital (PCH).
"That's when things took an unexpected turn for the worst.
"Following his admission to PCH, Vance's condition rapidly deteriorated and he was placed on life support, where he remained for two excruciating long weeks.
"When he was finally taken off life support, the reprieve only lasted two days, he was placed back on life support for an additional week."
Ms Lane said the next eight weeks were "incredibly stressful" for parents Matt and Holly, who sat by their son's side in the PCH intensive care unit.
Watching their once super active, bubbly little boy struggle to understand what is happening with his body and why he can't move is beyond heartbreaking.- Lauren Lane
Little Vance sustained significant injuries in the accident, including a collapsed lung, broken collarbone, whiplash, fractured neck including tearing both lateral ligaments from his neck, and swelling on his spine.
Ms Lane said Vance was placed on a ventilator, before a decision was made to perform a tracheostomy to help him to breathe on his own.
She said the couple, along with eldest daughter Quinn, are "trapped in a living nightmare".
"Neither Holly nor Matt have been able to work for more than three months since the accident," Lauren said.
"Their worst fears were realised following an updated MRI scan and specialists advised that whilst there is always hope, they need to be prepared for the possibility that Vance may never walk again.
"[This is] a crushing blow for any parent, but especially for the Bycrofts who are at their best when they're outside in nature and well known for their active outdoor family adventures."
Matt Bycroft said he and the family were dealing with the situation as best they could.
"A little over 4 months has passed since the unthinkable happened to our family, our fun, cheeky and full of beans 4-year-old boy had a freak accident whilst visiting a friend's place," he said in a statement through the Margaret River Hockey Club.
"What that lead to I would never wish on my worst enemy, we have been through the ringer, make no mistake."
A GoFundMe campaign launched last week aims to help the family modify and prepare their home for Vance's return.
"Their home in Busselton will need to be modified to make it wheelchair friendly," Lauren said.
"This includes installing ramps at the front and back doors, widening doorways and modifying bathrooms.
"Vance loves nothing more than being outside and prior to the accident spent a lot of time playing in the backyard.
"This space will also need to be modified to create a wheelchair friendly play space, to ensure he can continue to enjoy time playing outside - such an important part of being a 4-year-old boy."
Lauren said the family would also need to reconsider their current vehicles to suit Vance's needs, while ongoing nursing care, physical therapy and education would also require significant funds.
"Matt and Holly know how incredibly lucky Vance was to survive the accident," she said.
"But watching their once super active, bubbly little boy struggle to understand what is happening with his body and why he can't move is beyond heartbreaking.
"They've worked incredibly hard each day to bring the light back into his eyes and put a smile upon his face while struggling to keep their own emotions at bay."
The fundraising efforts have so far raised just over $53,000 of a current $100,000 target.
Matt Bycroft said the support of the community, the hockey club and family and friends would help the family as they prepare for Vance's homecoming.
"Whilst Holly, Quinn, Vance and myself continue to transition out of hospital and work out what will work and wont, we ask for any donations you can spare to help us re adjust and carry on enjoying our once thriving outdoors lifestyle, return to hockey and the beautiful club and community we have all been a massive part in creating," he said.
Lauren said the family would benefit from both financial and practical aid.
"If you have skills to offer in kind support that is also welcomed. The family would be very grateful for any and all support," she said.
"Together as a community we hope to bring some smiles back to their faces and ease this difficult transition for them.
"In time, they hope to get back outdoors and enjoy some new, slightly modified, family camping adventures together."
To contribute and make contact, visit www.gofundme.com/f/bring-vance-home
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
