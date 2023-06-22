Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Beyond heartbreaking': Community rallies behind Busselton family

Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 22 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 10:30am
Four year old Vance Bycroft has been fighting a 15 week battle after a freak accident left him with suspected spinal cord injuries. Picture via GoFundMe.
A South West family has been enveloped by support from their local community following a tragic backyard accident which left their four year old son with serious injuries.

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

