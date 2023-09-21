Support to stay home

Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC) will host a free presentation about a community-wide approach to ageing and a model of support delivery to help locals stay on in their homes as they age.
Helen Morton, former WA Minister for Mental Health, Disability Services and Child Protection, and an occupational therapist by trade, will present on Wednesday 27 September as part of the Centre's annual general meeting and public talk event.
The 2023 Intergenerational Report shows Australia's population will hit 40 million in 40 years, and the number of people aged 85 and over will more than triple.
According to the 2021 Census, 17.5 percent of the AMR Shire's population is over 65.
"People living in rural and remote communities do not want to leave their home or community as they age," Morton said.
"By definition, ageing in place is not simply about people living in their own homes but supporting older people to stay connected with their community, family and lifestyle."
After retiring from politics, Morton took on the role of project officer for the Staying in Place project, a pilot project supported by the Commonwealth Department of Social Services and the University of WA's Social Care and Ageing (SAGE) Lab.
The project promotes community initiatives that facilitate social engagement and inclusion, particularly for older people.
"We look to coordinate services and activities to help keep people active in their community for as long as possible."
MRCC chair Jessica Worrall is enthusiastic about the opportunity to explore the Staying in Place model.
"This is an opportunity for all ages, including those with ageing parents and relatives, and people interested in employment opportunities in the aged sector," she said.
"If we can assist in coordinating local initiatives, we can enhance and strengthen our community. It would be great to set our community a goal to allow all to age in place, in the community that we call home."
All are welcome to attend the AGM at 6pm, followed by Helen's presentation at 6:30pm. People may wish to come at 5pm to buy a meal at the Soup Kitchen, cost $7.
Please RSVP via bookings@mrcc.com.au or 9757 3200, between 9am and 1pm Monday - Friday.
