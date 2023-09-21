Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Support to stay home

Updated September 21 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Helen Morton, former WA Minister for Mental Health, Disability Services and Child Protection will speak at the Margaret River Community Centre next week.
Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC) will host a free presentation about a community-wide approach to ageing and a model of support delivery to help locals stay on in their homes as they age.

