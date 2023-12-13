Christmas party helps food service

Representatives of the region's tourism, wine and hospitality sectors have raised $2100 to support the Margaret River Community Pantry just in time for Christmas.
Funds have been raised through Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association's annual Christmas Mingle Jingle event in partnership with Australia's South West, which took place at Cape Mentelle Wines last week.
Over 110 representatives attended, with donations equivalent to the purchase of 210 food bags.
MRBTA chief executive Sharna Kearney thanked members for backing an important community service.
"We are fortunate to be part of such a generous community, and our Christmas fundraising activity gives us the chance each year to get to know a different local charity," Ms Kearney said.
"The Pantry coordinator and the team work incredibly hard to support around 100 people each week who are facing food insecurity.
"We are pleased to have been able to assist these efforts, and we encourage everyone to learn about the fantastic work that they do."
The Pantry sources food for redistribution from local supermarkets, small businesses and growers, and has redistributed over 40 tonnes of food in the last year amidst growing demand as cost-of-living pressures rise.
It relies on fundraisers, community and business donations, and successful grant applications to operate.
Each year, MRBTA donates all entry fees for its annual Christmas event to a charitable cause.
Previous recipients include Friends of the Cape to Cape Track, Nature Conservation's Western Ringtail Possum Project, and Wheelchairs for Kids.
