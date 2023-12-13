Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Christmas party helps food service

December 13 2023 - 12:30pm
Loris Park from the Margaret River Community Pantry with Mel Carmichael from the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association. Picture supplied.
Representatives of the region's tourism, wine and hospitality sectors have raised $2100 to support the Margaret River Community Pantry just in time for Christmas.

Local News

