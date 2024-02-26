Global competition returning to Margaret River wine region

After a successful first year overseeing the inaugural Oceanic-based International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC), organisers of the awards will once again partner with the Margaret River Wine Association and Wines of Western Australia to deliver the event in June 2024.
IWSC's CEO, Christelle Guibert said a new panel of international experts would be heading to Margaret River to judge Western Australian wines 'in situ' this year.
...the wines showed complexity and represented a variety of styles while maintaining a distinctive regional character.- Christelle Guibert
"Following the huge success of last year's global judging in Margaret River, we are delighted to once again be shining the spotlight on this award-winning boutique wine region," she said.
"Our expert judges that made up last year's panel, were very impressed by the quality of Margaret River wines that they judged, the wines showed complexity and represented a variety of styles while maintaining a distinctive regional character.
Ms Guibert said this year, judging would be open to wines from all WA regions.
Margaret River Wine Association CEO Amanda Whiteland said the arrival of one of the world's most highly regarded wine competitions shone a light on the region's wines, culture and geography.
"We believe that bringing retailers, sommeliers and media to the region is the best way to give them a comprehensive understanding and lasting impression of our wines," she said.
"Everything is tasted blind, and the final results speak for themselves.
"There were 24 gold medals awarded during 2023's global judging, and four of the overall global wine trophies awarded in London were for Margaret River wines - the highest of any region in the world."
The region's Cherubino Wines also won the 'Outstanding Wine Producer of the Year Trophy', while Cape Mentelle collected the 'Old Vines Trophy.'
The IWSC team of international judges will be joined by a panel of Australian expert judges, who will be announced in the coming weeks.
Judging will take place from 4 - 7 June 2024, with medal results to be announced the following week on 10 June 2024.
Entry is open now at iwsc.net and closes 7 May 2024.
