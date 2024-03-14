Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Bat boxes signal local help for threatened species

By John Ilian
March 14 2024 - 12:41pm
Bats are important for our ecosystem, and now the Men's Shed has Micro Bat nesting boxes to help their cause.

Made from untreated recycled timber for fixing to house walls or trees/poles about 3 to 5m above ground level, Micro Bat nesting boxes are now being made by members of the Margaret River Mens Shed.

