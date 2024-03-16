Margaret River team tackles South West Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Margaret River Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu made their presence known again at the second South West Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Busselton over the weekend.
The competition was a huge success, attracting hundreds of high level grapplers from across WA.
A record number of 24 competitors represented Margaret River, with coach Mauricio Bandeira calling it "our strongest team yet". "Everybody is loving everybody, and the positive vibes around the gym has been intoxicating, I'm loving it."
Margaret River managed to enter a competitor in nearly every adult division. "Every time I looked to one of the mats, there would be another Margs guy competing and I was like, my golly gosh this is so crazy," Finn Burgess said.
Margaret River dominated the event, taking home 8 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze with an outstanding performance by Virgil 'Psycho' Smart, managing a gold medal in both of his divisions.
Not to be out-classed by the adults, the kids team of 12 - six having never competed before - turned it on.
"At first they were a little worried about walking into the arena to wrestle but once they saw one of their team members win, it was game on," coach Aaron Lim said.
The kids team all managed to place in the top three of their divisions, with a total medal tally of 3 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze for the juniors. "It makes all the sand left on the mats after training worth it," Aaron said.
