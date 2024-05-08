Local talents join Concert Band's variety show

The Margaret River Concert Band will present a special variety performance this Sunday for their annual 'Augusta Playout' concert.
Held on Mother's Day, Sunday May 12 at the Augusta Centennial Hall, the event will include an appearance from talented local singer, Andrea Manners.
"We are all certainly looking forward to entertaining Augusta once again," Concert Band drummer Deb Perry said.
"Under our new musical director Geoff Ogden, we have all been busily practicing and rehearsing some new and vibrant musical arrangements to play for you."
Deb said the performance would be bolstered by some great local talent, taking to the stage alongside the band of local residents who practice regularly at the Margaret River SHS campus.
"This year we are looking forward to Ulli Neidermeyer being our compere, and featuring local singer Andrea Manners," she said.
"Andrea is well known for her beautiful singing, however she is also a very successful singing teacher."
She said the concert band members were looking forward to seeing Centennial Hall filled with music fans and sharing the special day with fellow locals.
"We all thoroughly enjoy entertaining everyone, plus we will present our appreciative audience with another delicious, Concert Band-prepared afternoon tea.
"So come along and enjoy your community band's musicianship on Mother's Day and our selection of Concert Band and Big Band pieces including, jazz, latin, swing, popular classics and rock."
The Augusta Playout is on this Sunday May 12, at the Augusta Centennial Hall from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Tickets ($20) are available online www.mrcb.com.au, and can be purchased at the Augusta Newsagency or at the door (cash only).
Children under 12 are free.
